Lavrov, Tajik Counterpart to Hold Talks in Moscow on September 5- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold hold a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Moscow on September 5, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On September 5, the Tajik foreign minister will pay an official visit to our country, he is scheduled to hold talks with ... Lavrov. The meeting will take place on the eve of the national holiday of Tajikistan ” Independence Day, " Zakharova said at a briefing.

The agenda will include the schedule of summit and high-level meetings at the end of the current year, as well as bilateral issues.