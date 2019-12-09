Lavrov, Trump May Discuss Russia-US Relations Development in Washington - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump are expected to discuss further development of Russian-US relations in Washington on December 10, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters Monday.

"On December 10, Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington. He is expected to be received by US President Trump and hold talks with Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo. The sides are expected to consider a wide range of issues regarding the current state and further development of Russian-American relations, as well as urgent issues on the international agenda," the source said.