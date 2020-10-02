Lavrov, Zarif Call for Ceasefire, De-Escalation of Tensions in Karabakh - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed concern about the involvement of militants from Syria and Libya in the Karabakh conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed concern about the involvement of militants from Syria and Libya in the Karabakh conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was thoroughly discussed. Both sides expressed serious concerns over the ongoing large-scale hostilities, as well as the involvement of militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya. An urgent call was made for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, prevention of provocative and militant rhetoric," the statement says.

Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue, both in its national capacity and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, to make mediation efforts in support of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by political and diplomatic means.

The ministers noted the important role that the countries of the region, especially the neighbors of Azerbaijan and Armenia, could play in creating conditions for the early return of the parties to the negotiating table, the ministry said.