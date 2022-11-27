UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Visit To Minsk Postponed Over Death Of Belarusian Counterpart Makei - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk from November 27-28 has been postponed due to the death of his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Makei passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday, according to Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

"In connection with the untimely death of Belarusian Foreign Minister V.V. Makei on November 26 of this year, it was decided to postpone a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, as well as the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister S.V. Lavrov to Minsk, scheduled for November 27-28," a statement read.

The new dates of Lavrov's visit to Minsk and the joint meeting of the boards will be announced later, the Russian foreign ministry added.

