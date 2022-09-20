SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Yong-il, has died in his fifties, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a funeral wreath to Pak's grave on Monday, expressing condolences over his death, the report said.

Pak with "ardent patriotism" fought for the prosperity, development and independent reunification of North Korea, it added.

The late senior official also served as the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly since August 2019.