Leaders Of Central Asia To Visit China Next Week - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Leaders of Central Asia to Visit China Next Week - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to China from May 16-20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will come to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Together with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the heads of state will participate in the China-Central Asia summit that will be held in the Chinese city of Xian in Shaanxi Province from May 18-19, Hua Chunying said.

