Lebanese Security Chief Met With Head Of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Lebanese Security Chief Met With Head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service

The head of the Lebanese General Directorate of Security, Brig. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, told Sputnik he met with Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, during his recent visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The head of the Lebanese General Directorate of Security, Brig. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, told Sputnik he met with Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, during his recent visit to Moscow.

Ibrahim thanked Moscow for inviting him to the international security conference.

"In line of my duty and specifics of my work in Lebanon, there was a need to focus on political issues and meet with Russian politicians, including those from the Foreign Ministry and the State Duma [lower chamber of parliament]. I met with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service," Ibrahim said.

More Stories From World

