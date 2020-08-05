UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Security Service Began Ammonium Nitrate Investigation Five Months Ago - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Lebanon's Security Service Began Ammonium Nitrate Investigation Five Months Ago - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Lebanese National Security Service launched an investigation five months ago in connection with the discovery of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, Lebanese television channel OTV reported, citing its own security sources.

According to the channel, the investigation established that the substances in the hangar were extremely dangerous.

In this regard, an order was sent to appoint a responsible person from the state and the port authority to take measures to prevent any emergencies, including an explosion.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening.

The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. According to the Health Ministry, more than 4,000 people were injured, over 78 died. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast had been caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut.

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy.

