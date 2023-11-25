Open Menu

Leverkusen Slay Bremen To Return To Bundesliga Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Leverkusen slay Bremen to return to Bundesliga summit

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Strikes from Alex Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong and an own goal lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday and a return to the top of the Bundesliga.

After Harry Kane scored the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over Cologne on Friday, Xabi Alonso's men started the match in second place but won comfortably and will end the weekend two clear atop the table.

The win continues Leverkusen's stunning run this season, with Alonso's side having won 17 and drawn one of their 18 fixtures in all competitions.

Leverkusen's high-energy attack forced Bremen midfielder Olivier Deman into conceding an early own goal, the Belgian scuffing a pass into his own net.

Frimpong added a second just before half-time, blasting into the top corner to give Leverkusen a comfortable lead.

Bremen's Marvin Ducksch, fresh off making his Germany debut, looked to have cut the lead by scoring on the counter in the second-half, but the goal was chalked off by VAR as offside.

Grimaldo sealed the result with a third with 15 minutes remaining for his fourth goal in his past three league matches.

Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka told Sky Germany "we are in a great dynamic. We are playing well and everything is going in the right direction at the moment."

"We have a team that listens, that pushes itself to the limit, and that's the only way to win."

Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down to win 4-2 at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund conceded after 13 minutes, Rocco Reitz slicing through some lazy defence and sliding home the opener.

Gladbach doubled their lead shortly after, Manu Kone rocketing in a long-range shot.

Dortmund, winless in the league since mid-October, then kick-started a remarkable turnaround, scoring twice in two minutes through Marcel Sabitzer and Niclas Fuellkrug to level the scores.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens gave Dortmund the lead shortly before halftime, the English teenager finding the corner of the net from a Fuellkrug pass.

Dortmund's Donyell Malen added a fourth in the final seconds of the second half, going coast to coast from a Gladbach corner to seal the win.

In the German capital, Union Berlin ended a nine-match losing streak in the league with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg.

Union were playing for the first time without coach Urs Fischer after the Swiss left by mutual agreement after over five years in charge.

Kevin Volland scored in the 88th minute to grab a point for Union after falling behind to an Ermedin Demirovic penalty before the break.

RB Leipzig were dealt a blow ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Man City, losing 2-1 at Wolfsburg.

Freiburg were held 1-1 at home by struggling Darmstadt.

In Saturday's late game, Eintracht Frankfurt host Stuttgart.

Related Topics

Attack German Germany Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Jeremie Lead All From Agreement Top Manchester City Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

8 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

8 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

8 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

8 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

12 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

16 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

1 day ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

1 day ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

1 day ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

1 day ago

More Stories From World