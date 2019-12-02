(@FahadShabbir)

President of Libya's House of Representatives (HoR) Aguila Saleh addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on the United Nations to revoke its accreditation to the Government of National Accord (GNA) and accept the HoR as the only legitimate authority in Libya, the HoR said on Monday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) President of Libya 's House of Representatives (HoR) Aguila Saleh addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on the United Nations to revoke its accreditation to the Government of National Accord (GNA) and accept the HoR as the only legitimate authority in Libya , the HoR said on Monday.

On November 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations in Istanbul with the prime minister of the Libyan UN-recognized GNA, Fayez Sarraj. Earlier in the day, Erdogan's spokesman, Fahrettin Altun, said that Turkey and the GNA had signed an agreement on military cooperation.

"HoR's President Aguila Saleh addressed the letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the GNA-Turkish agreement... and urged for the withdrawal of the accreditation to the GNA and treat the House of Representatives as the only legitimate body," the HoR said in a statement.

According to the statement, the HoR refuses to accept the memorandum signed between Erdogan and Sarraj, and says that this agreement is "a threat to the Libyan state, including its security and future."

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with the HoR supported by Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) governing the country's east, and the GNA ruling in the west. Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.