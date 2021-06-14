UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian President Says Belarus Losing 'Last Elements Of Independence'

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Lithuanian President Says Belarus Losing 'Last Elements of Independence'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that he was concerned that Belarus was about to lose the last elements of its independence.

"Belarus is losing the last elements of its independence, and those tendencies, those trends, are very dangerous and we have to be aware of them," he said in a doorstop statement in Brussels.

Belarus will be high on the summit's agenda. Members of the Western military alliance shut their airspace to Belarusian airlines in May after a Ryanair passenger plane was diverted to Minsk over a bomb scare. An opposition journalist was arrested after disembarking for helping to run a Telegram channel that was deemed extremist by Belarus.

More Stories From World

