UrduPoint.com

Lower Albedo Drives Glacier Melting On Qinghai-Tibet Plateau: Study

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:06 PM

Lower albedo drives glacier melting on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau: study

Chinese researchers have found that albedo reduction was an important driver of glacier melting on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its surrounding areas

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Chinese researchers have found that albedo reduction was an important driver of glacier melting on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its surrounding areas.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, known as "the water tower of Asia," houses abundant glaciers vital to the regional water cycle and water resources in downstream areas.

The glaciers have been shrinking in recent years mostly due to global warming, which are also profoundly modulated by surface albedos, according to a research article recently published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews.

The researchers from the Chinese academy of Sciences and Lanzhou University summarized the current status of the glaciers around the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its surrounding region.

Based on glacier surface snow albedo data, they investigated the potential impact of glacier surface snow albedo changes on glacier melting between 2001 and 2018. The results showed that glacier shrinkage was pronounced over the Himalayas and southeast of the plateau.

The regional distribution of the average albedos on the glacier surface during summer exhibited similar patterns to those of glacier retreat and mass balance changes, indicating a significant relationship between the annual glacier mass balance and glacier surface albedos.

It can be concluded that albedo reduction, together with rising temperatures and changing precipitation, was a significant driver of glacier melting on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to the study.

Based on glacier surface summer albedos and snowmelt model, the researchers estimated that the effect of surface albedo reduction can drive about 30 to 60 percent of glacier melting.

Due to the strong absorption of light, black carbon in snow substantially contributed to albedo reduction, which enhanced glacier melting on the plateau in summer by approximately 15 percent, said the research.

Related Topics

Snow Water China Driver Lanzhou 2018 From Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

11 minutes ago
 REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Ra ..

REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Rally for Paper Ballots in 2022 ..

5 minutes ago
 Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues t ..

Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues to Fight Extreme Heat

5 minutes ago
 Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - ..

Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - Trade Minister

5 minutes ago
 Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small scr ..

Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small screen

12 minutes ago
 Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depa ..

Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depart with memories for a lifetim ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.