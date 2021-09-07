UrduPoint.com

Luhansk, Donetsk Completing Legislation Synchronization - LPR Leader

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The authorities of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine (LPR and DPR, respectively) are completing the synchronization of civil, customs and tax legislation to create a common economic and customs area, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Monday.

Earlier this day, the two republics' authorities announced the establishment of a common economic and customs area, as well as the adoption of socio-economic programs until 2024, providing for salary and pension increase as well as the creation of 70,000 jobs and a 75% growth of the GDP per capita.

"At the moment the synchronization of civil, customs and tax legislation of the republics is at its final stage.

A common economic and customs space will lift restrictions on the movement of citizens, products and capital between the republics, and will accelerate their development," Pasechnik stated.

The two republics are set to sign the first landmark agreement ” a treaty on a common customs area ” soon, he added.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian leadership launched an offensive against the eastern region of Donbas after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev. Some 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN latest data.

