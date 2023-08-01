Lukashenko Denies Movement of Wagner Fighters to Polish Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday denied Warsaw's claim about movement of fighters of private military company Wagner to the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Suddenly, I recently heard, that Poland got mad about movement of some detachment, as many as 100 people, here (near the border).

No detachments of PMC Wagner of 100 people moved here. And if they moved, only in order to share their combat experience to the (Belarusian) brigades that are deployed in Brest and Grodno," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.