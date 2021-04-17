UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Has No Plans To Get Vaccinated From COVID-19 - Reports

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he has no plans at the moment to get vaccinated against COVID-19, since he still has antibodies after suffering the disease, Belta state-run news agency reported on Saturday

In July 2020, the Belarusian leader said that, according to the doctors' conclusion, he had suffered from an asymptomatic form of coronavirus. In late December, Lukashenko announced that he did not plan to be vaccinated noting that he viewed himself to be "skeptic" about the vaccination. At the same time, in late March, Lukashenko did not rule out a possibility of getting a vaccine when "the time comes," and expressed hope that he still had antibodies after the illness he had suffered in the summer.

According to the media outlet, Lukashenko said that his recent blood test had showed a sufficient amount of antibodies after the previous illness. The head of state added that he had never been vaccinated against the flu as well.

When asked about the situation with COVID-19 in the country, Lukashenko assured that it is under control, adding that the incidence level is even lower that it was expected. According to him, Belarus launched the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and produces enough vaccines to at least temporarily protect the population.

