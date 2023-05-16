Macron Denies Giving Ukraine Weapons Capable of Attacking Russian Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) France does not provide Ukraine with long-range weapons which could enable it to attack the Russian territory, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We do not deliver weapons to Ukraine that allow it to attack Russia or reach its territory," he said in an interview with French broadcaster TF1.

The president emphasized that France's strategy was to continue to help Ukraine to protect itself.

"France's strategy is simple: to go on helping Ukraine to hold its ground and, when it's time, to launch a counteroffensive in order to bring all sides back at the negotiating table on conditions chosen by Ukraine, to build a sustainable peace for it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a joint statement that France would train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs.

In addition, Paris said it would be focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

From May 13-15, Zelenskyy visited Italy, Vatican City, Germany, France and the United Kingdom where he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, respectively.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against such supplies, saying they would prolong and escalate the conflict.