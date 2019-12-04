Macron Denounces Defilement of Jewish Graves in Northeastern France

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced the defilement of the graves at a Jewish cemetery in the north-eastern department of Bas-Rhin.

On Tuesday, 107 graves were reported to have been defiled in the commune of Westhoffen.

A similar incident happened earlier in the day in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn, located in the same department.

"Jews are a part of France and create it. Those who attack them, their graves, are not worthy of the ideas we share in France. Antisemitism is a crime, and we will fight it, in Westhoffen, and everywhere else, until our dead can rest in peace," Macron wrote on Twitter.

In recent years, France has experienced an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents.