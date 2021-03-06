UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Made-in-India COVID-19 Shots Arrive In Somalia As Part Of Vaccine Maitri Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

Made-in-India COVID-19 Shots Arrive in Somalia as Part of Vaccine Maitri Initiative

Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday that a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative is arriving in Somalia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday that a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative is arriving in Somalia.

"Reaching across the Indian Ocean. Made in India vaccines arriving in Somalia. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Somalian Health Minister Fawziya Abikar on Monday warned that the COVID-19 situation in the country is "dire" and called for strict adherence to health measures in fighting the disease.

India's Vaccine Maitri initiative was launched on January 20 with the aim to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need. According to Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, the country has already delivered hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses both through grants and on a commercial basis.

Made-in-India vaccines have already been received by 25 nations across the world and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, the ANI news outlet reported. Srivastava said that the Vaccine Maitri initiative has been guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that India's delivery and production capacity will be used for the benefit of mankind.

The deliveries under the Vaccine Maitri consignment include shots created by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has received territorial rights to produce the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for domestic use and distribution to countries in Africa and Latin America.

Related Topics

India Africa Somalia Prime Minister World Twitter Narendra Modi January

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches relief assistance for flood af ..

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate PM Imran for securing vote ..

49 minutes ago

Imran Khan to uplift poor after getting new politi ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Survives Parliament's Vot ..

1 hour ago

Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.