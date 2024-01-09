Open Menu

Madrid Derby The Highlight Of Spanish Cup Last 16 Draw

Published January 09, 2024

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Madrid giants Atletico and Real were drawn together on Monday in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup while Barcelona face the only third-tier team left in the competition.

Atletico will be at home against their great rivals on the weekend of January 16-18.

Barcelona will travel to Salamanca to face Unionistas who knocked out top-flight Villarreal earlier on Monday, 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

That tie had kicked off on Sunday but was interrupted at the start of extra-time because of lighting issues which left Salamanca's stadium in the dark.

The only other team from outside the Primera Liga, Tenerife, will face another island side, Mallorca.

Draw for the last 16 of the Spanish Cup:

Unionistas Salamanca v Barcelona, Tenerife v Mallorca, Getafe v Sevilla, Osasuna v Real Sociedad, Valencia v Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao v Alaves, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, Girona v Rayo Vallecano

