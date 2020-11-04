UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Registered Near Alaska - US Geological Survey

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday near the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 03:27 GMT, with the epicenter located 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the small settlement of False Pass, the Aleutian Islands, at a depth of 35.5 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Alaska and the Aleutian Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and, therefore, regularly experience powerful earthquakes. On March 27, 1964, the 9.2 magnitude Great Alaskan earthquake devastated a number of settlements, including the state's biggest city of Anchorage, leaving 131 people killed.

