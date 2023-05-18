Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes in Central Guatemala - Agency for Disaster Reduction

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit the Guatemalan department of Totonicapan, the country's National Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said on Wednesday.

"A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has been registered; the epicenter was in the region of the Totonicapan department," CONRED tweeted.

Underground tremors have been felt in many regions of Guatemala, as well as in the south of Mexico and in El Salvador, according to posts on social media.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.