UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Shore Of Greece's Crete - European Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Shore of Greece's Crete - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the shore of the Greek island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremor was recorded at 16:28 GMT, with the epicenter of the earthquake located 55 kilometers (34 miles) of the city of Heraklion at a depth of 60 kilometers.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.

Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates.

The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The seismic activity in Greece resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Europe Alert Greece Border Bronze

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

2 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

2 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

2 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

3 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

2 hours ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.