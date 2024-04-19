Maldives Court Frees Jailed Ex-president Ahead Of Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Malé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Jailed former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen was freed Thursday after the High Court overturned his conviction and 11-year prison sentence, days out from keenly contested parliamentary elections.
A three-judge bench in the small but strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago nation held that Yameen's 2022 trial on graft and money-laundering charges during the tenure of a pro-Indian government was unfair and ordered a retrial.
"The lower court ruling was not fair," judge Hassan Shafeeu said while reading out a lengthy decision that was broadcast live.
The decision came ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which the pro-China Yameen is fielding candidates from a political party he formed while serving his sentence.
Yameen was convicted on two charges after a court found he accepted a bribe to grant a lease on a small islet for tourism development while he was in power between 2013 and 2018.
Thursday's ruling set that verdict aside. Yameen's co-accused Yusuf Naeem, a businessman who was said to have paid the alleged bribe of $1 million, was also freed.
Yameen, 64, was held at the high-security Maafushi prison but was transferred to house arrest the day after his ally, Mohamed Muizzu, won presidential elections last September.
While in office Yameen had borrowed heavily and built thousands of apartments and other infrastructure in the nation of 1,192 coral islands scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator.
The Maldives is located along the main east-west international shipping routes and the nation has emerged as a geopolitical hotspot as regional powers India and China compete for influence.
Political observers believe that no party in the country can win an outright majority in Sunday's elections and Muizzu may be forced to work with a coalition.
- China card -
Muizzu has followed in Yameen's footsteps by strengthening ties with China at the expense of traditional benefactor India.
He awarded a string of infrastructure contracts to Chinese state-owned companies last Sunday.
That included a $225 million deal for the Dongfang Electric Corporation to build three fish-processing plants and an airport upgrade by another firm.
An aide to Muizzu told AFP he was keen to ensure a parliamentary majority to press ahead with his ambitious infrastructure projects without being stalled by a hostile legislature.
However, he may have to work with smaller parties in the event of a hung parliament.
Yameen himself is not contesting Sunday's vote but is fielding a considerable number of candidates who could end up joining a coalition with Muizzu's party, sources close to both sides said.
Yameen was unable to contest last year's presidential election because of the criminal conviction but he supported Muizzu, who came to power promising to free Yameen.
Muizzu had also pledged to get rid of some 89 Indian troops deployed in the Maldives to operate three aircraft gifted by New Delhi.
The soldiers are due to complete their withdrawal by May 15.
aj/gle/pbt
Recent Stories
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material
More Stories From World
-
Probe into Portugal ex-PM Costa appears to collapse8 minutes ago
-
Jury selection stalls in Trump criminal trial8 minutes ago
-
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals17 minutes ago
-
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid16 minutes ago
-
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge25 minutes ago
-
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky53 minutes ago
-
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK1 hour ago
-
Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine other senior officers: Ruto1 hour ago
-
New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence2 hours ago
-
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses2 hours ago
-
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal2 hours ago
-
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth2 hours ago