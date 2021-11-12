UrduPoint.com

Mali Hopes Russia Will Help Nation's Mineral Exploration Effort - Foreign Minister

Mali expects that Russia will share its experience and technology to help the African nation's mineral exploration, as well as assist in the mineral industry development, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik

The minister, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, noted that Mali is the third largest gold producer in the African continent after South Africa and Ghana.

"In general, in the mining sector, as we know, Mali has significant potential in terms of oil fields that are not yet developed, and Russia is today a global leading producer. We hope that Russia, through its experience, expertise and technology, can also help in mineral exploration," Diop said.

In addition to oil, there are many other minerals in Mali, the diplomat said, adding that that the two countries "can work together to develop these resources, not just export minerals overseas."

