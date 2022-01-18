UrduPoint.com

Maltese Lawmaker Metsola Chosen As New European Parliament Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Maltese lawmaker Metsola chosen as new European Parliament chief

EU lawmakers on Tuesday elected centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stanc

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :EU lawmakers on Tuesday elected centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stance.

Metsola won a large majority with 458 votes to become the third woman to head the chamber after a deal between the leading political groupings.

Related Topics

Parliament Chamber Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ achievements in 2021

Dubai Customs’ achievements in 2021

12 minutes ago
 12th UVAS Alumni Reunion to be held on 21st Februa ..

12th UVAS Alumni Reunion to be held on 21st February, 2022

14 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai jumpstarts ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai jumpstarts 2022 with ‘Fitfest’, a he ..

16 minutes ago
 AIOU provides free matric education to people of B ..

AIOU provides free matric education to people of Baluchistan, former FATA and GB ..

34 seconds ago
 Aryna Sabalenka battles from set down to stay in A ..

Aryna Sabalenka battles from set down to stay in Australian Open

36 seconds ago
 IGP pins badges to female police officer, lauds he ..

IGP pins badges to female police officer, lauds her services

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.