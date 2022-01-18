Maltese Lawmaker Metsola Chosen As New European Parliament Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 04:17 PM
EU lawmakers on Tuesday elected centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stanc
Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :EU lawmakers on Tuesday elected centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stance.
Metsola won a large majority with 458 votes to become the third woman to head the chamber after a deal between the leading political groupings.