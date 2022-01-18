Maltese lawmaker Metsola chosen as new European Parliament chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :EU lawmakers on Tuesday elected centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stance.

Metsola won a large majority with 458 votes to become the third woman to head the chamber after a deal between the leading political groupings.