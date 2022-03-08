UrduPoint.com

Man Abandons Wife After She Asked Him For New Clothes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 01:11 PM

The victim woman lodges complaint with the police against her husband and her in-laws for subjecting her to torture.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) A woman was allegedly abandoned by her husband after she asked him to buy her new clothes.

The 38-year-old woman said that her old clothes did not fit her anymore, so she asked her husband to buy her new ones.

The victim woman filed a complaint with the police and accused her husband and her in-laws of torturing and deserting her for dowry.

She said she had left her husband’s house in 2017. After she decided to go back in 2021, she said that the clothes she left behind were either torn or didn’t fit her anymore.

However, her husband left her when she asked for new clothes.

The victim said, “I married a man from Patan on November 11, 2016, but soon after the marriage, my husband and my in-laws began torturing me,”.

She also alleged that her in-laws tortured her and asked for 1.5 million in dowry following which she decided to leave the house and lodged a complaint against him.

The woman said her husband had taken her shopping but asked her to go back to her parents’ house as “he didn’t want to keep her”.

