Massive Blackout Darkens Argentina, Uruguay - Utility Firm

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A massive power outage plunged Argentina and Uruguay into darkness on Sunday morning, the Buenos Aires based utility company Edesur said.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system has left Argentina and Uruguay without power.

We will provide more information," the power distributor tweeted.

Argentina has been without power for an hour, a Sputnik correspondent in Buenos Aires confirmed.

Uruguay's state power company UTE said lights went out at around 7 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT). Power supply has already been restored to some coastal cities, it added.

