Massive Crowds Fill Prophet's Mosque For Tarawih Prayer
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Every night during Ramadan, multinational congregations of worshippers throng the Prophet's Mosque. Filling the designated prayer areas and vast courtyards, they paint a powerful scene of devotion.
On Friday evening, the Saudi Press Agency captured this remarkable display of faith.
The air vibrated with the enchanting recitation of the Holy Quran as hundreds of thousands of worshippers performed their Isha and Tarawih prayers. Fervent supplications echoed as they implored Allah to accept their acts of worship and fulfill their prayers.
Recognizing the significant rise in worshippers and visitors during Ramadan, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has collaborated with relevant authorities to implement extensive organizational efforts. These measures ensure a smooth experience for all visitors throughout the holy month.
