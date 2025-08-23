Open Menu

Rajab Butt Reacts To Arrest Of Fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:16 PM

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

YouTuber Butt raises concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing bigger culprits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) YouTuber Rajab Butt has responded to the arrest of his fellow YouTuber, Saad Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai.

Ducky Bhai is currently facing legal action and difficulties as he has been arrested by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with a betting app case. He is being held on physical remand, and investigations against him are ongoing.

Ducky Bhai is experiencing isolation from his friends these days as his relationships with his former friends are no longer the same. However, now his former friend Rajab Butt, has spoken out regarding Ducky Bhai's arrest.

Rajab Butt stated that while he understands the reason for Ducky Bhai's arrest, he emphasized that the law should be applied equally to everyone.

He pointed out that during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, all players were seen wearing jerseys with the logo of a betting app, while advertisements were being aired on national television.

Rajab also raised concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing the bigger culprits. He speculated that hundreds of influencers might have promoted these apps, and the agencies might be targeting Ducky Bhai simply because he is an easier target to arrest.

Rajab expressed sympathy for Ducky Bhai and his family, who are currently going through these challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Same Cyber Crime Family TV All From

Recent Stories

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

56 seconds ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

47 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

2 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

2 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

2 hours ago
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

3 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

3 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan