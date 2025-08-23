Rajab Butt Reacts To Arrest Of Fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:16 PM
YouTuber Butt raises concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing bigger culprits
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) YouTuber Rajab Butt has responded to the arrest of his fellow YouTuber, Saad Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai.
Ducky Bhai is currently facing legal action and difficulties as he has been arrested by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with a betting app case. He is being held on physical remand, and investigations against him are ongoing.
Ducky Bhai is experiencing isolation from his friends these days as his relationships with his former friends are no longer the same. However, now his former friend Rajab Butt, has spoken out regarding Ducky Bhai's arrest.
Rajab Butt stated that while he understands the reason for Ducky Bhai's arrest, he emphasized that the law should be applied equally to everyone.
He pointed out that during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, all players were seen wearing jerseys with the logo of a betting app, while advertisements were being aired on national television.
Rajab also raised concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing the bigger culprits. He speculated that hundreds of influencers might have promoted these apps, and the agencies might be targeting Ducky Bhai simply because he is an easier target to arrest.
Rajab expressed sympathy for Ducky Bhai and his family, who are currently going through these challenges.
Recent Stories
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai56 seconds ago
-
District price control committee fixes new rates7 minutes ago
-
Two shopkeepers arrested for overcharging7 minutes ago
-
MC supervisor dismissed7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to upgrade Shalimar Express with modern facilities17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews work on development projects17 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two gang members, recover gold worth over Rs 10m17 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stresses engineers’ role in Pakistan’s progress17 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for by-elections in Faisalabad17 minutes ago
-
GCWUF Rs2.286b surplus budget approved with 10% ad-hoc relief27 minutes ago
-
Public vigilance urged as NDMA warns of three simultaneous rain systems from August 23 to 3027 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Charsadda, extends condolences over death of slain Mian Asim Advocate27 minutes ago