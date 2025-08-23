Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

(@Abdulla99267510)

YouTuber Butt raises concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing bigger culprits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) YouTuber Rajab Butt has responded to the arrest of his fellow YouTuber, Saad Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai.

Ducky Bhai is currently facing legal action and difficulties as he has been arrested by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with a betting app case. He is being held on physical remand, and investigations against him are ongoing.

Ducky Bhai is experiencing isolation from his friends these days as his relationships with his former friends are no longer the same. However, now his former friend Rajab Butt, has spoken out regarding Ducky Bhai's arrest.

Rajab Butt stated that while he understands the reason for Ducky Bhai's arrest, he emphasized that the law should be applied equally to everyone.

He pointed out that during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, all players were seen wearing jerseys with the logo of a betting app, while advertisements were being aired on national television.

Rajab also raised concerns about why law enforcement agencies are not pursuing the bigger culprits. He speculated that hundreds of influencers might have promoted these apps, and the agencies might be targeting Ducky Bhai simply because he is an easier target to arrest.

Rajab expressed sympathy for Ducky Bhai and his family, who are currently going through these challenges.