Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) LISBON, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Portugal's authorities announced that between 27 July and 15 August, 1,331 excess deaths from extreme heatwere reported with the over 75 age group particularly hard hit, Euronews reported.

The months of July and August in Portugal were marked by several warnings of high temperatures that coincided with a significant increase in mortality.

According to data analysed by the Público newspaper from the Death Certificates Information System (SICO), there were 20 consecutive days of excess mortality between 27 July and 15 August, resulting in 1,331 deaths, a relative increase of 25%.

Directorate-General for Health (DGS) noted that excess deaths occurred in all regions of the country, but with a higher incidence rate in the north, central areas and the southern region of Alentejo.

The health authority said that high temperatures were the main factor, fuelling dehydration and aggravating chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, in the most vulnerable people.

Data from the Dr Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute shows that this excess mortality was observed mostly among older people.

Of the 34 days of excess mortality recorded in July and August, 29 corresponded to higher than expected deaths in the over 70 age group.

The DGS says that the age group of 75 and over, with the highest burden of disease and the lowest physiological response capacity to heat, were the hardest hit.

The month of July was particularly critical, with two hot spells (1 to 9 and 25 to 31 July).