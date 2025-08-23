Open Menu

Extreme Heat Kills More Than 1,300 Prople In Portugal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) LISBON, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Portugal's authorities announced that between 27 July and 15 August, 1,331 excess deaths from extreme heatwere reported with the over 75 age group particularly hard hit, Euronews reported.

The months of July and August in Portugal were marked by several warnings of high temperatures that coincided with a significant increase in mortality.

According to data analysed by the Público newspaper from the Death Certificates Information System (SICO), there were 20 consecutive days of excess mortality between 27 July and 15 August, resulting in 1,331 deaths, a relative increase of 25%.

Directorate-General for Health (DGS) noted that excess deaths occurred in all regions of the country, but with a higher incidence rate in the north, central areas and the southern region of Alentejo.

The health authority said that high temperatures were the main factor, fuelling dehydration and aggravating chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, in the most vulnerable people.

Data from the Dr Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute shows that this excess mortality was observed mostly among older people.

Of the 34 days of excess mortality recorded in July and August, 29 corresponded to higher than expected deaths in the over 70 age group.

The DGS says that the age group of 75 and over, with the highest burden of disease and the lowest physiological response capacity to heat, were the hardest hit.

The month of July was particularly critical, with two hot spells (1 to 9 and 25 to 31 July).

Related Topics

Lisbon Portugal July August All From

Recent Stories

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

46 seconds ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

31 minutes ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

44 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

46 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

1 hour ago
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

1 hour ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

1 hour ago
 Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

2 hours ago
 Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women ..

Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers

2 hours ago
 FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination result ..

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

2 hours ago
 Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Youni ..

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East