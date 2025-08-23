- Home
Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Attack On World Food Programme Humanitarian Convoy In Sudan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the attack on a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur, Sudan.
In a statement, the Council categorically rejected such attacks, which represent a serious violation of international humanitarian law. It underscores the critical need to ensure the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian and relief workers, adhere to the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration, secure humanitarian and relief aid corridors, and prioritise the welfare and protection of the Sudanese people from the impacts of war.
The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire as well as the facilitation of access to humanitarian and relief aid, and intensified international efforts to end the conflict and realise the Sudanese people’s aspirations for peace and stability.
