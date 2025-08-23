Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Attack On World Food Programme Humanitarian Convoy In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humanitarian convoy in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the attack on a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur, Sudan.

In a statement, the Council categorically rejected such attacks, which represent a serious violation of international humanitarian law. It underscores the critical need to ensure the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian and relief workers, adhere to the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration, secure humanitarian and relief aid corridors, and prioritise the welfare and protection of the Sudanese people from the impacts of war.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire as well as the facilitation of access to humanitarian and relief aid, and intensified international efforts to end the conflict and realise the Sudanese people’s aspirations for peace and stability.

Related Topics

Attack Jeddah Sudan Muslim From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

29 seconds ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

14 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

15 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

30 minutes ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

45 minutes ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

56 minutes ago
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

1 hour ago
 Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women ..

Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers

1 hour ago
 FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination result ..

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

2 hours ago
 Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Youni ..

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East