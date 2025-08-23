Open Menu

UAE Boats Dominate Sprint Scene At F1H2O World Championship Opener In Lake Toba

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 03:15 PM

TOBA, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) UAE boats delivered a remarkable performance in the sprint races of the opening round of the F1H2O World Championship, held on Lake Toba with the participation of 20 boats representing top international teams.

Victory Team shone in Sprint Race 2, as Victory 4 led by Shaun Torrente claimed first place, followed by Victory 3 with Alex Wickström in second, while Abu Dhabi 6 driven by Erik Stark secured third place. Abu Dhabi 5, piloted by Mansoor Al Mansoori, finished ninth.

In Sprint Race 1, Sharjah 17 with Rost Wid finished second, while Sharjah 18 driven by Stefan Arand came in fifth.

All eyes now turn to tomorrow’s main race, scheduled to start at 11:15 AM local time (08:15 AM UAE time). UAE boats will launch from strong starting positions: Victory boats from 2nd and 3rd, Sharjah 17 from 4th, Abu Dhabi 6 from 7th, Sharjah 18 from 9th, and Abu Dhabi 5 from 18th.

Defending world champion Jonas Andersson of Sweden will lead the grid from pole position. The race will cover a 2000-meter course over a set number of laps, marking the true start of the points battle in the quest for this season’s world title.

