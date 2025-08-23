UAE Boats Dominate Sprint Scene At F1H2O World Championship Opener In Lake Toba
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 03:15 PM
TOBA, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) UAE boats delivered a remarkable performance in the sprint races of the opening round of the F1H2O World Championship, held on Lake Toba with the participation of 20 boats representing top international teams.
Victory Team shone in Sprint Race 2, as Victory 4 led by Shaun Torrente claimed first place, followed by Victory 3 with Alex Wickström in second, while Abu Dhabi 6 driven by Erik Stark secured third place. Abu Dhabi 5, piloted by Mansoor Al Mansoori, finished ninth.
In Sprint Race 1, Sharjah 17 with Rost Wid finished second, while Sharjah 18 driven by Stefan Arand came in fifth.
All eyes now turn to tomorrow’s main race, scheduled to start at 11:15 AM local time (08:15 AM UAE time). UAE boats will launch from strong starting positions: Victory boats from 2nd and 3rd, Sharjah 17 from 4th, Abu Dhabi 6 from 7th, Sharjah 18 from 9th, and Abu Dhabi 5 from 18th.
Defending world champion Jonas Andersson of Sweden will lead the grid from pole position. The race will cover a 2000-meter course over a set number of laps, marking the true start of the points battle in the quest for this season’s world title.
Recent Stories
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal19 seconds ago
-
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba40 seconds ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humanitarian convoy in Sud ..31 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al ..46 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur1 hour ago
-
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi1 hour ago
-
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment2 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza2 hours ago
-
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad to combat cholera out ..3 hours ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in 325 trucks since bo ..3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica4 hours ago
-
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year5 hours ago