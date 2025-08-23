YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s Physical Remand Extended For Five Days
,
Published August 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency requests an extension of his remand for further interrogation
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) A local court on Saturday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for five more days in a case related to promoting gambling applications.
The reports suggested that the YouTuber was presented before the court after completing his initial four-day physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo conducted the hearing of the case.
During proceedings, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency requested an extension of his remand for further interrogation. The court accepted the request and extended Ducky Bhai’s custody for an additional five days.
It may be recalled that the YouTuber is accused of promoting gambling applications through his videos. The NCCIA officials have unveiled a report containing information about the gambling related links which they said Dukcy Bhai was promoting on the social media.
