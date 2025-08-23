Open Menu

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s Physical Remand Extended For Five Days

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days  

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency requests an extension of his remand for further interrogation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) A local court on Saturday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for five more days in a case related to promoting gambling applications.

The reports suggested that the YouTuber was presented before the court after completing his initial four-day physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo conducted the hearing of the case.

During proceedings, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency requested an extension of his remand for further interrogation. The court accepted the request and extended Ducky Bhai’s custody for an additional five days.

It may be recalled that the YouTuber is accused of promoting gambling applications through his videos. The NCCIA officials have unveiled a report containing information about the gambling related links which they said Dukcy Bhai was promoting on the social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Cyber Crime May Court

Recent Stories

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

23 seconds ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

5 minutes ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

12 minutes ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

25 minutes ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

25 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

55 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

1 hour ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

2 hours ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

2 hours ago
 Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan