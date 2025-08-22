- Home
UN Says Relief Being Provided To Flood-hit Pakistani People, In Coordination With National Authorities: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The United Nations and partners, in coordination with Pakistani authorities, have dispatched key relief items, including food, tents and medical supplies to areas hit by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods that have killed at least 739 people across the country since late June, according to a report citing UN agencies and national authorities.
The report said thousands of people have been displaced by the gushing waters, destroying homes and crops, with more severe weather expected in the weeks ahead.
Federal and provincial authorities are leading the response, having mobilized over 2,000 personnel for rescue and evacuation, the report added.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it has deployed field coordinators to the hardest-hit districts and activated emergency mechanisms, including the release of funds from its regional humanitarian envelope for Pakistan – prioritizing life-saving assistance in health, water, food security and shelter.
For its part, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has dispatched essential medicines and hygiene kits to affected districts. Each kit includes soap, water containers and other hygiene supplies to help prevent disease outbreaks.
The report cited Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority as also reporting 978 injuries and the destruction or damage of more than 2,400 houses, while over 1,000 livestock have been lost as of Thursday, 21 August.
Severe weather is forecast to continue into early September, raising the risk of further flooding, landslides and crop losses, according to OCHA.
The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has borne the brunt of the disaster, the report highlighted.
Authorities declared a state of emergency in nine districts, including Buner, Shangla and Mansehra, after torrential rains between 15 and 19 August left 368 people dead, 182 injured and damaged more than 1,300 homes.
Nearly 100 schools were also destroyed.
The international charity CARE said its teams found widespread devastation in Buner, where families reported homes and livelihoods swept away within minutes by torrents of floodwater carrying boulders and debris.
The toll on children has been particularly severe, with displacement, loss of schooling and limited access to safe water putting their health and well-being at grave risk.
According to UNICEF, at least 21 children were among those killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 15 August.
Many schools have been destroyed or are now being used as temporary shelters, further restricting access to education and safe spaces.
In Sindh province, heavy rains on 19 August triggered urban flooding in Karachi – Pakistan’s largest city – where at least six people were killed in wall collapses and electrocutions. Rainfall reached up to 145 millimetres (about 5.75 inches) in parts of the city, inundating roads and leaving many neighbourhoods without power for hours.
The province of Punjab also suffered extensive flooding along the Indus and Chenab rivers, which has displaced more than 2,300 families and damaged cash crops across thousands of acres.
Pakistan has endured devastating monsoon seasons in recent years. In 2022, unprecedented floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions, and caused an estimated $40 billion in economic losses.
Erratic and intensified rainfall patterns, amplified by climate change, are compounding the country’s vulnerability, threatening lives, livelihoods and long-term recovery across southern Asia.
