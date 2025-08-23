Kazakh President Awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order Of Friendship'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) ASTANA,23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – In a proud moment for the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has awarded APC President Majid Al-Usaimi, the ‘’Order of Friendship'' in recognition of his outstanding efforts to advance the Paralympic Movement across Asia and the pivotal role the United Arab Emirates has played in supporting and empowering people of determination over the past decade.
The honour was presented during an official reception at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana, attended by senior officials and dignitaries. During the meeting, discussions highlighted Asian Paralympic Committee’s initiatives, the participation of Kazakhstan athletes in international events, and the country’s successful organisation of major Para sport competitions.
Both sides emphasised the remarkable progress of the Kazakh Paralympic Movement and its alignment with Asia’s wider development goals.
President Tokayev praised the APC’s growing influence and commended Al-Usaimi’s leadership in driving forward the Paralympic Movement in Asia.
He further underlined Kazakhstan’s commitment as a genuine partner in achieving the vision of a stronger, more inclusive Paralympic future.
Expressing his gratitude, APC President said: “This prestigious honour from President Tokayev is not only a personal recognition but also a testament to the UAE’s pioneering leadership in empowering people of determination. It reinforces our collective commitment to sustainable development and to advancing the Paralympic Movement both in Asia and globally.”
He also commended the Kazakhstan Paralympic Committee’s efforts and congratulated the nation on the successful hosting of the 8th APC Conference and General Assembly in Astana, one of the important forums in the continent.
He further highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts in positioning itself as a key contributor to the growth of Paralympic Movement in Asia.
