Medvedev Calls Germany 'Enemy of Russia,' Says Berlin Declared Hybrid War Against Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Germany has declared a hybrid war against Russia by imposing economic sanctions and sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, which means that Berlin is acting as an enemy of Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"Germany: a) unfriendly country, b) imposed sanctions on Russia's entire economy and its citizens, c) supplies lethal weapons to Ukraine used against our armed forces. In other words, declared a hybrid war against Russia. Hence, Germany is acting as an enemy of Russia," Medvedev said on Telegram.

This came as a response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's comment that Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier due to the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.