Medvedev Says Concerned Over Attempts to Replace UN With 'Club of Democratic Nations'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, has expressed concern over some countries' attempts to undermine the role of the United Nations by creating a "club of democratic nations."

"Attempts to undermine the role of the UN and establish a certain 'community (club) of democratic nations' instead of it are also of particular concern. Such ideas do not unite but divide humanity, contribute to international tensions and ultimately lead to direct confrontation," Medvedev wrote in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions" published on the RT broadcaster's website.

"No other international organizations, let alone military alliances, can undermine the UN principal organs' monopoly on the expression of the will of the world community. The dilution of the responsibility for global security, attempts by various organizations and certain nations to stigmatize states and governments and decide the fate of the world would invariably throw us decades back," Medvedev added.