Medvedev to Visit Belgrade for 75th Anniversary of Liberation on October 19-20 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Serbia on October 19-20, where he will take part in the celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from the Nazis, the Russian government 's press service said on Saturday.

"During the meeting with [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic and Prime Minister [Ana] Brnabic it is planned to discuss the whole range of Russian-Serbian trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian relations. Dmitry Medvedev will also take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade," the statement said.

A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed during the talks.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Serbian president.