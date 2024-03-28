Open Menu

Meet China's First Corgi Police Dog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Meet China's first corgi police dog

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) breaking stereotypes, Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, is ready to sniff out trouble as China's first police dog of this breed.

The adorable corgi, after making his debut recently at the open day event held at a police camp in the city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, went viral thanks to the iconic smiley face, cute "little short legs" and outstanding skills in bomb searching.

At just two months old, Fu Zai had already demonstrated performance and capabilities that surpassed many police dogs of the same age.

Wang Yanan, head of the police dog base at the Weifang public security bureau, described this lovely four-legged recruit as a dog that shows a "desire to advance."

Fu Zai showed unique advantages and consistently excelled as an "A-student" during his initial training days.

Despite being listed as a reserve police dog, Fu Zai still shoulders a substantial workload, engaging in training sessions that include obedience exercises, bomb searches and scent tracking, scheduled every morning and afternoon.

Related Topics

Police China Weifang Same Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

4 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

52 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

53 minutes ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

15 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

15 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

15 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

15 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

15 hours ago

More Stories From World