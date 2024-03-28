(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) breaking stereotypes, Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, is ready to sniff out trouble as China's first police dog of this breed.

The adorable corgi, after making his debut recently at the open day event held at a police camp in the city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, went viral thanks to the iconic smiley face, cute "little short legs" and outstanding skills in bomb searching.

At just two months old, Fu Zai had already demonstrated performance and capabilities that surpassed many police dogs of the same age.

Wang Yanan, head of the police dog base at the Weifang public security bureau, described this lovely four-legged recruit as a dog that shows a "desire to advance."

Fu Zai showed unique advantages and consistently excelled as an "A-student" during his initial training days.

Despite being listed as a reserve police dog, Fu Zai still shoulders a substantial workload, engaging in training sessions that include obedience exercises, bomb searches and scent tracking, scheduled every morning and afternoon.