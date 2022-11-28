Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later - Russian Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian-US START Treaty, previously scheduled in Cairo (November 29 - December 6), will not take place on these dates. The event is postponed to a later date," the ministry said, without going into any other details.�