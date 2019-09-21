Mental Patient Stabs 2 Russian Servicemen In Tajikistan - Tajik Interior Ministry
A mental patient injured two off-duty Russian servicemen in the southwestern Tajikistani city of Bokhtar on Saturday, the Central Asian nation's Interior Ministry told Sputnik
"Two service members from the Bokhtar-quartered unit of the 201st Russian military base.
.. were attacked by a mentally unstable resident of Bokhtar, who inflicted several stab wounds on them," a source in the ministry said.
The assailant, they said, is an outpatient of a psychiatric clinic. The wounded personnel were taken to a hospital in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe. Their condition is not known.