Mental Patient Stabs 2 Russian Servicemen in Tajikistan - Tajik Interior Ministry

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A mental patient injured two off-duty Russian servicemen in the southwestern Tajikistani city of Bokhtar on Saturday, the Central Asian nation's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Two service members from the Bokhtar-quartered unit of the 201st Russian military base.

.. were attacked by a mentally unstable resident of Bokhtar, who inflicted several stab wounds on them," a source in the ministry said.

The assailant, they said, is an outpatient of a psychiatric clinic. The wounded personnel were taken to a hospital in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe. Their condition is not known.