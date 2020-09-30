Merkel Confirms Plans to Hold Meeting With Tikhanovskaya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Wednesday that she would hold a meeting with Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Wednesday that she would hold a meeting with Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Soon after the politician met French President Emmanuel Macron in Lithuania, her allies said she would also hold talks with Merkel.

"Then I will hold a meeting with opposition figure Tikhanovskaya. I can say I admire brave women who take to the streets for the sake of a life without corruption," Merkel told the German parliament.