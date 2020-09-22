Merkel, New Japanese Prime Minister Suga Agree to Cooperate Within UN, G7, G20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation with recently appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to agree to cooperate within major international formats, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Tuesday.

"The chancellor and the prime minister noted close and friendly relations between Germany and Japan. Both leaders agreed to continue close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral affairs. Both sides are seeking to advocate for a rules-based multilateral order within the UN, G7 and G20," Seibert told reporters.

The two leaders also discussed measures to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and regional affairs.

Suga, who previously served as Japan's cabinet secretary, was appointed as the country's new prime minister on September 16, two days after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race.

He has replaced Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation in late August due to health concerns.