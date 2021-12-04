UrduPoint.com

Merkel Urges Germans To Get Vaccinated In Final Podcast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated in final podcast

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, speaking days ahead of leaving office in the final episode of more than 600 weekly video podcasts

Berlin, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, speaking days ahead of leaving office in the final episode of more than 600 weekly video podcasts.

"I once again emphatically ask you to take this tricky virus seriously," Merkel said, calling the fourth coronavirus wave to hit Germany "very serious" and even "dramatic", with intensive care units overloaded in some parts of the country.

"The new Omicron variant in particular seems to be even more infectious than those that came before. Get yourself vaccinated, whether it's your first shot or a booster," she added.

"Every vaccine helps." After 16 years in power, Merkel is expected to pass the reins to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz following a vote in parliament on Wednesday to elect the new chancellor.

In her podcast, she thanked "those who are reasonable and understanding in this difficult period" and "stick to the rules to protect themselves and take care of others".

"You are the vast majority in our country. You demonstrate the civic responsibility that's so marvellous about our country, without which no chancellor or government can achieve anything." One of Scholz's first steps as head of government is expected to be passing a law to make vaccination compulsory from February or March next year.

Most of the political spectrum has rallied behind the previously controversial move.

Looking back at her first video podcast in 2006, Merkel recalled that "back then it was very unusual for a head of government to address the public online so directly".

"My hope at the time, that the World Cup should be a great party even beyond the stadiums, was more than fulfilled," she added, using the "summer fairy tale" moniker Germans still apply to the football tournament they hosted that year.

While Merkel touched on a vast range of subjects in podcasts over her time in office, from digitalisation to anti-Semitism, in the past two years she has frequently spoken about the pandemic.

Related Topics

Football World Parliament Vote German Germany Angela Merkel February March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot inci ..

13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot incident: Hasaan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's New York consulate expands online servi ..

Pakistan's New York consulate expands online services for expatriates

3 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Afri ..

Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS - Kremlin

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.