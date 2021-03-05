German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party looks set for a double defeat in two regional elections next week as it gears for a crucial parliamentary election in fall, according to a poll out Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party looks set for a double defeat in two regional elections next week as it gears for a crucial parliamentary election in fall, according to a poll out Friday.

Merkel's union bloc is preparing to decide whom it will put forward for chancellor following the September 26 election. The regionals polls in two western states next Sunday will be a watershed moment for CDU's new leader Armin Laschet, a leading candidate for chancellorship.

The CDU has been lagging behind the Greens in all recent polls in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Greens have now expanded their lead to 11 percent and are polling at 35 percent, according to a survey by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen.

The CDU comes second with 24 percent after losing 4 points since February. The right-wing AfD is on 11 percent, the Socialist SPD and the liberal FDP on 10 percent apiece, and the Left party on 3 percent. The outcome is far from certain, since 52 percent of those polled said they were undecided.

In Baden-Wuerttembergtergth, the SPD is firmly ahead with 33 percent, up 2 points from last month. The CDU has lost 4 points to poll at 29 percent. The Greens are on 11 percent, the AfD on 9 percent, the FDP on 7 percent, the loose association of Free Voters on 4 percent, and the Left on 3 percent.