Open Menu

Meta Says Looking Into Global Facebook, Instagram Outage

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

Meta on Tuesday said it was looking into widespread outages of its Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms after users around the world were locked out of their accounts

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Meta on Tuesday said it was looking into widespread outages of its Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms after users around the world were locked out of their accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on X.

According to the DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 10:30 am US east coast time (1530 GMT). Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time.

Threads, the rival to Twitter that was launched in 2023, was also suffering reports of outages, though WhatsApp, Meta's messaging service, seemed spared.

Facebook's status page, intended for advertisers, said the site was suffering "major disruptions" and that "engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were unable to sign in using the correct password.

On Instagram, mobile users were seeing their feeds not refreshed.

Facebook is the world's largest social media platform with three billion active monthly users.

Instagram has about 1.35 billion users, according to the latest data.

Related Topics

World Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter Same SITE Post WhatsApp Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

17 seconds ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

18 seconds ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

20 seconds ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

8 seconds ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

6 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

6 minutes ago
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

7 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest five more after Spanish touri ..

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

7 minutes ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

11 minutes ago
 ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for wo ..

ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Z ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..

11 minutes ago
 Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World