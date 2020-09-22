UrduPoint.com
Mexican Authorities Investigating Dumping Of Steel Supplies From Brazil, Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Mexican Authorities Investigating Dumping of Steel Supplies From Brazil, Russia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Mexico's Economy Ministry announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into the supply of steel slabs from Brazil and Russia following a complaint from the Mexican division of Arcelormittal.

Diario oficial de la Federación, a government daily, reported that according to Arcelormittal, between 2017 and 2019, the import of steel slabs from Brazil and Russia had been carried out in conditions of price discrimination and inflicted damage upon national production.

The complaint of Arcelormittal México, to substantiate the identity of products, the import of which allegedly violated tariff rules, presented schemes and a description of the process of production and supply of steel slabs by Arcelormittal Tubarão in Brazil, as well as by the Novolipetsk Steel Company (NLMK) and Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works in Russia.

Russia's Evraz and Severstal are also mentioned in the pricing calculations.

According to the Mexican company, steel supplies from Brazil and Russia growing in absolute and relative terms in relation to national production are carried out at dumping prices due to the producers' understated margins.

