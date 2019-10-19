UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Lawmakers Agree To Revise Security Strategy After Failed Operation In Sinaloa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Mexican Lawmakers Agree to Revise Security Strategy After Failed Operation in Sinaloa

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Mexican lawmakers, together with Security and Public Protection Secretary, Alfonso Durazo, agreed to reconsider the national security strategy in the wake of an unsuccessful operation to capture a son of a jailed drug lord, which sparked deadly street clashes, in the Sinaloa state, a live broadcast from the upper house showed.

On Thursday, security officers captured Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of the sons of drug lord Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo, in the Sinaloa state where the same name cartel, formerly led by the drug lord, operates. The security officers were subsequently surrounded by the cartel members which de facto forced them to let Guzman Lopez, who currently has a key role in the cartel's leadership, free. The situation provoked gun battles between the law enforcement officers and criminal gangs across the city of Culiacan. The authorities said that nine people were killed and 23 others sustained injuries. Moreover, 55 inmates fled a local jail amid the turmoil. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has acknowledged that the operation to capture Guzman Lopez, who goes by the Names of El Raton (Mouse) and El Raton Nuevo (New Mouse), failed.

"The revision of the strategy is not very costly. We need to use more intelligence data and have a better coordination between agencies, particularly in everything that concerns operative actions, which should be precise and have required support and should not put civilians, law enforcement officers, pilots and police, who are the ones most insecure in this situation, at risk," the upper house lawmaker, David Monreal Avila, said during the session held on Friday.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza, a lawyer of Guzman Loera's family, told Sputnik in a phone call that the family welcomed a "humane for all citizens" decision of the president to release Guzman Lopez.

News about the failed operation became high-profile across Mexico.

The opposition and several public figures claimed that it led to the "loss of statehood" and accused the authorities of colluding with the criminals.

However, the authorities said that they had to let Guzman Lopez go in order to protect lives.

Guzman Lopez, 28, is wanted in the United States on various drug-related charges. His father faced several court trials but repeatedly managed to escape justice. However, he was captured in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017. In July, a US Federal judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 30 years on various charges related to his leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Related Topics

Police Jail Culiacan David Same Raton United States Mexico July Criminals 2017 2016 Family All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

10 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

11 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.