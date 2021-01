Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defense chief crimes

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday accused the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of fabricating crimes in the case of former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday accused the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of fabricating crimes in the case of former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos.

He said he supported Mexican prosecutors' decision to take no action in connection with "the accusation that was fabricated against General Cienfuegos by the US agency in charge of fighting drugs, the DEA."