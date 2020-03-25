UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Pledges $16Bln To Combat Economic Crisis, Consequences Of COVID-19 - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Mexico Pledges $16Bln to Combat Economic Crisis, Consequences of COVID-19 - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Extra-budgetary funds worth 400 billion pesos (about $16 billion) and concessional loans to small businesses will help Mexico cope with the economic crisis and the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We have a non-deficit budget and an additional 400 billion pesos, which allows us to support all social security programs without exception. This gives us the opportunity to withstand the fall in oil prices, and at the same time lower gas prices," the president said during a press conference.

Lopez Obrador added that the crisis would not affect the main infrastructure projects of his administration, including Mexico City's new airport of Santa Lucia, Maya trains and Dos Bocas refinery, as well as programs for the construction of roads and highways.

According to the president, the government plans to provide financial support to small businesses and expects a quick economic recovery.

"Economic recovery is about to begin. In due time, we are going to provide interest-free loans or loans with very low interest rates to a million small enterprises ” hotels, snack bars, workshops, which, unfortunately, will suffer in the economic crisis," he said.

The Mexican Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the coronavirus epidemic in the country was moving into the second phase, which is characterized by a local spread of infection and the inability to track its source. The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Mexico amounted to 367, four people died. Most of the COVID-19 patients identified in Mexico have mild symptoms and do not need intensive care units.

Related Topics

Budget Oil Died Mexico City Same Santa Lucia Mexico Gas All Government Billion Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

16 minutes ago

India in 21-day lockdown

3 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

2 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

2 hours ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.